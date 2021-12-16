Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 114,007 shares during the period. 22NW LP lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 527,589 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

MFGP stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

