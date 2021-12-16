Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $519.64 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,921 shares of company stock worth $33,062,007 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

