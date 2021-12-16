Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUEM opened at $32.80 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98.

