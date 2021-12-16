Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres Sells 506 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $42,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $647,702.95.

PCOR stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. 2,783,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,555. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.