Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

PROF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,411. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Profound Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Profound Medical by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

