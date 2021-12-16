Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $162.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

