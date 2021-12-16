ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 3.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NOBL stock opened at $96.98 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79.

