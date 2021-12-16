ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.90. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 891,461 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.