Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the November 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAQC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 19.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 77.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAQC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 11,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. Provident Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

