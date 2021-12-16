Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $1,327.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,195.47 or 1.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

