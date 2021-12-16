Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $270.02 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.77 or 0.08350281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,355.55 or 1.00075641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00052623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

