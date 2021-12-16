PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.05.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

