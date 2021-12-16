PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.05.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

