Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $625.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.83, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 12.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 495.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

