Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.78 million, a P/E ratio of 155.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

