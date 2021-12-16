Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Down 1.7%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.38. 4,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

