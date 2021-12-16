PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ: PYR) is one of 904 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PyroGenesis Canada to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PyroGenesis Canada
|$13.27 million
|$31.48 million
|47.81
|PyroGenesis Canada Competitors
|$1.70 billion
|$122.17 million
|-0.05
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PyroGenesis Canada and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PyroGenesis Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|PyroGenesis Canada Competitors
|5248
|19345
|41626
|795
|2.57
As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 84.36%. Given PyroGenesis Canada’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PyroGenesis Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
1.1% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PyroGenesis Canada
|18.44%
|9.02%
|7.05%
|PyroGenesis Canada Competitors
|-4,189.04%
|-129.54%
|-14.11%
Summary
PyroGenesis Canada peers beat PyroGenesis Canada on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
