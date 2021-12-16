PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ: PYR) is one of 904 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PyroGenesis Canada to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $13.27 million $31.48 million 47.81 PyroGenesis Canada Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million -0.05

PyroGenesis Canada’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PyroGenesis Canada. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PyroGenesis Canada and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A PyroGenesis Canada Competitors 5248 19345 41626 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 84.36%. Given PyroGenesis Canada’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PyroGenesis Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada 18.44% 9.02% 7.05% PyroGenesis Canada Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

Summary

PyroGenesis Canada peers beat PyroGenesis Canada on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

