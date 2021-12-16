Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Issued By B. Riley

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,683,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,154,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

