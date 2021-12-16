Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Cut by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.43.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -26.56. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.91.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

