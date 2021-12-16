Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.00.

LB opened at C$39.65 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.