Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of CZNC opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,557 shares of company stock valued at $65,627. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 112.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

