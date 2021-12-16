Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for 3M Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in 3M by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

