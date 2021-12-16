Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron stock opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

