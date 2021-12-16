Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Raised by Analyst

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

PZZA opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -320.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 194.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $470,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

