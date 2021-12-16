Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lifted by Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. QCR has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $851.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

