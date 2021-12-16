QASH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $368,971.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and $368,971.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00208185 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

