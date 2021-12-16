Qcash (QC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $135.73 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $69.16 million and $135.73 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.22 or 0.08219880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,581.15 or 0.99827261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

