QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $183.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.