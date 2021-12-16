Quarterhill’s (QTRH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.72. 113,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$309.50 million and a PE ratio of -13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.56. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.11.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

