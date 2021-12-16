Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QIPT. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.