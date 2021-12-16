Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWWI opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Rand Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
