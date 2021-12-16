RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RTLLF stock remained flat at $$915.82 during trading hours on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $786.50 and a 52 week high of $1,155.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $957.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $968.38.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

