RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RTLLF stock remained flat at $$915.82 during trading hours on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $786.50 and a 52 week high of $1,155.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $957.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $968.38.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.