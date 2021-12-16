Raymond James Comments on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.60.

WFG stock opened at C$112.48 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$77.32 and a twelve month high of C$114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of C$12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.36.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

