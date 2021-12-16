Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.