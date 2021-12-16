Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,044,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after buying an additional 430,663 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 234,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 121.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 581,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 318,392 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

