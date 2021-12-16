Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.74. 2,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $96.62.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
