Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.74. 2,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $96.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

