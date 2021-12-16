Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from ramped-up COVID-19 vaccinations, robust gaming revenues and increased visitation. Also, streamlining of operations, cost-saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements are adding to the bliss. Capacity restrictions have been adding to the upside. However, COVID-related mitigation and carry costs associated with its closed properties remain a headwind. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of RRR opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

