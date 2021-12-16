Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWBYF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 102,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Get Red White & Bloom Brands alerts:

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.