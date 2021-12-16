Redburn Partners Downgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Neutral

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
NVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.
NYSE NVS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 176.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
