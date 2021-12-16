Redburn Partners Downgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Neutral

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 176.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

