Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Scott Nagel Sells 12,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

