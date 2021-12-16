Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Up 1.1%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 188,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 80,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

About Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

