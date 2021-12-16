Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.