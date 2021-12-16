Renasant Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. Renasant has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

