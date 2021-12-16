Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

