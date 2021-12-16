Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spectris (SXS)

Spectris (LON: SXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2021 – Spectris had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($56.83) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Spectris had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.65) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Spectris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,370 ($57.75) price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Spectris was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($41.63) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,370 ($44.54).

11/22/2021 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 438 ($5.79) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Spectris had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.65) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/21/2021 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,380 ($57.88) price target on the stock.

Spectris stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,616 ($47.79). The stock had a trading volume of 568,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,025. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,737 ($36.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($55.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,694.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,638.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

