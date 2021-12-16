Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.57

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.57 and traded as low as C$74.05. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$74.18, with a volume of 3,135,739 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

