ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 217.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 111,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETO opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

