REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

NYSE REVG opened at $11.87 on Thursday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $768.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56.

REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in REV Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in REV Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

