REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.
NYSE REVG opened at $11.87 on Thursday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $768.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56.
REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
