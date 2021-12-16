Reviewing International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Monetary Systems and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42

American Well has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.40%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Well $245.26 million 5.99 -$224.43 million N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A American Well -74.38% -14.47% -13.09%

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.