Reviewing Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and RPC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.84% 12.77% 4.24% RPC Group N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of Zalando shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zalando and RPC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $9.12 billion 2.28 $258.27 million $0.64 61.92 RPC Group $4.97 billion 0.85 $336.18 million N/A N/A

RPC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zalando.

Risk and Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPC Group has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zalando and RPC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57 RPC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zalando presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.86%. Given Zalando’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zalando is more favorable than RPC Group.

Summary

Zalando beats RPC Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories. It sells its products directly to the brands, as well as to retailers or fillers. The Non-Packaging segment designs and manufactures a range of plastic products that include temporary storage systems for waste and recycling; and technical components for the automotive and heavy vehicles industries. It also makes moulds, which are used to make plastic components and packaging products. This segment sells its products to intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rushden, the United Kingdom.

