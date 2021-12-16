Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

